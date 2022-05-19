Italian club Spezia in court to challenge FIFA transfer ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Italian club Spezia has challenged FIFA at a hearing at sport’s highest court trying to overturn a two-year transfer ban. The Serie A club is alleged to have been involved in trafficking of young players from Africa under a previous owner before its current American owners took over last year. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says no date had been set for a verdict. Spezia could seek a fast-track ruling in June before the offseason transfer window opens in Italy. FIFA banned Spezia last year from registering new players during 2022 and 2023 for rule-breaking signings of Nigerian youngsters.