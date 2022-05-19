Hornets GM Kupchak signs multiyear contract extension

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Kupchak has signed a multiyear contract extension to remain the Charlotte Hornets’ general manager. His contract was set to expire this summer. Kupchak told reporters on Thursday that “for better or for worse I will be here for the next couple of years.” He would not say when the contract expires. Kupchak will continue to lead the team’s search for a coach. He said the team already has interviewed eight to 10 candidates and could speak with a few more over the next week or so. He said he would like to make a hire preferably in the next two weeks and at the very least before the June 23 NBA draft.