Naomi Osaka gets rematch as she returns to French Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, No. 27 Amanda Anisimova. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who used to be No. 1 in the rankings but has slipped to No. 38 in part because of a lack of activity. That included time off for a mental health break after she withdrew from Roland Garros ahead of her second-round match a year ago, revealing that she has dealt with anxiety and depression. Because she is not seeded at the French Open, she was not safe from facing a seeded opponent right away. The tournament starts Sunday.