Cardinals calling up Gorman, Liberatore for debuts vs Bucs

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The hurting St. Louis Cardinals are bringing up their second- and third-ranked prospects for their major league debuts. Nolan Gorman will start at second base in Friday’s series opener at Pittsburgh and Matthew Liberatore will be on the mound for Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Gorman, selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, is hitting .308 with 15 homers and 23 RBIs at Triple-A Memphis. Liberatore, the 17th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, is 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA in seven starts at Memphis.