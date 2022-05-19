Bye-bye Carrier, hello JMA Wireless; Syracuse dome renamed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University and JMA Wireless announced a 10-year partnership for naming rights of the university’s iconic indoor stadium. That means the name Carrier will be replaced for the first time since the venue opened in 1980. It will be called the JMA Wireless Dome. Terms of the deal were not revealed. Carrier Global Corp. agreed in April to end its hold on naming rights to the venue. Carrier inked a $2.75 million deal with the university in 1979 for naming rights in perpetuity, a financial mistake the school had been trying to rectify.