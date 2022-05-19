Astros continue home dominance against Rangers with 5-1 win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Maldonado hit a three-run double and Jose Altuve added a season-high four hits to back up a strong start by Framber Valdez as the Houston Astros continued their home dominance of the Texas Rangers with a 5-1 win. The victory extended Houston’s winning streak at home against the Rangers to 11. Texas went 0-9 at Minute Maid Park last season and hasn’t won in Houston since Sept. 16, 2020. The Astros, who lost two of the last three on the road, won their ninth straight overall at home.