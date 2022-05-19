All-Star INF Carpenter released from Rangers’ Triple-A team

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Three-time All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter is a free agent after being released by the Texas Rangers from their Triple-A team. The move Thursday was a mutual decision because of the lack of opportunity with their big league team. The 36-year-old Carpenter went to spring training on a minor league deal, then hit .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 21 Triple-A games. His first 11 major league seasons were with St. Louis. The Cardinals paid a $2 million buyout instead of exercising their $18.5 million club option after hit .169 in with three homers and 21 RBIs in 130 games last season.