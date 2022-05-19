Abraham to end breakout season at Roma with a European final

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — The final of the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League represents a big opportunity for Roma striker Tammy Abraham. Abraham wasn’t even given a spot on the bench when his Chelsea team won the Champions League last season. A breakout season under José Mourinho at Roma shows why the 24-year-old Abraham was right to leave the London club that he was associated with for 16 years. He says the new third-tier competition is “not a little cup” and adds that “this is an opportunity to lift a European title.”