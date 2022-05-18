Ruiz’s 10th-inning RBI double lifts Nationals over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-4. César Hernández tripled and doubled, Maikel Franco singled twice, and Juan Soto had three walks for the Nationals, who avoided their second three-game sweep to the Marlins this season. Ruiz’s smash down the third-base line off reliever Daniel Castano scored automatic runner Dee Strange-Gordon from third. Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s sacrifice fly against Washington reliever Tanner Rainey with the bases loaded in the ninth tied it at 4.