Phillies slugger Harper won’t play right field for 6 weeks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper sat out a third straight game as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow and the Phillies slugger may not play right field again until late July. Harper said he was hopeful of returning at some point in the Philadelphia’s three-game series against the Padres. The reigning NL MVP didn’t play in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss. The Phillies and Padres wrap the series Thursday afternoon. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that doctors said Harper should not throw for at least six weeks. Harper will remain as the DH whenever he returns to the lineup.