Norman criticized Down Under for LIV golf move and comments

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — When Adam Scott won the Masters in 2013 the person he thanked most profusely was Greg Norman. Scott said the larger-than-life character synonymous with golf in Australia had “inspired a nation of golfers” and that he was a role model. Golfers in Australia now are having difficulty maintaining that thought. The reason is Norman’s involvement in the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV golf tour and comments he’s made about the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey.