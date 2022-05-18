CFL, players’ union make tentative labor deal, ending strike

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League and its players’ union have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, ending the second strike in CFL history. The league made the announcement Wednesday night. The contract must be ratified by both the CFL board of governors and the CFL Players’ Association. The new collective bargaining agreement comes four days after players with seven of the league’s nine teams did not show up for the start of training camp. Players with the two remaining teams would have been eligible to walk off the job Thursday.