Augustana hockey starting in 2023-24, will play in CCHA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Augustana University will be a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association when it starts its Division I men’s program in 2023-24. The CCHA board of directors voted unanimously to bring in Augustana as the league’s ninth member. The Vikings compete in the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in their other sports. The school has said it hopes to move all sports to Division I by 2030. Augustana broke ground last fall on a 3,000-seat hockey arena and last month announced the hiring of its head coach, Minnesota assistant Garrett Raboin.