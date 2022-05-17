Prince William hopes gay players encouraged by Jake Daniels

LONDON (AP) — Prince William says he hopes more soccer players will have the confidence to be open about their sexuality after Jake Daniels became the first active player in the English men’s professional game to announce he is gay. The 17-year-old forward made his first-team debut earlier this month for Blackpool. Prince William says “what Jake has done takes courage and will hopefully help break down barriers that have no place in our society.” William is president of the English Football Association. The announcement has spurred a renewed call for homophobic abuse to be made a criminal offense.