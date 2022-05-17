Mets get to Mikolas, beat Cardinals 3-1 in twinbill opener

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith helped New York chip away at Miles Mikolas, Trevor Williams was sharp in a spot start and the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 to open a doubleheader. McNeil and Smith each had two hits, including an RBI double apiece in the third inning. McNeil also narrowly missed a homer foul during a 12-pitch at-bat against Mikolas in the first and Smith singled and scored on a groundout in the second. Mikolas entered with a 1.49 ERA but allowed a season-high three runs over six innings. The 33-year-old right-hander matched a season most with seven hits allowed and threw a season-high 106 pitches.