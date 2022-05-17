Eritrea’s Girmay takes Giro leg in win for African cycling

JESI, Italy (AP) — It’s been a season of firsts for Biniam Girmay and the Eritrean rider has now won a stage in the Giro d’Italia in his first Grand Tour to raise the profile of African cycling. The 22-year-old Girmay outsprinted none other than Mathieu van der Poel to win the 10th stage of the Giro. Spanish rider Juan Pedro López of the Trek-Segafredo team maintained his 12-second lead over João Almeida in the overall standings as the three-week race approached the half-way stage. The 196-kilometer (122-mile) leg from Pescara to Jesi was mainly flat in the first half along the Adriatic coast before three fourth-category climbs later in the day.