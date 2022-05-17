Brian Reese rejoins Monmouth coaching staff under King Rice

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Brian Reese is returning to Monmouth University for a second stint as an assistant coach under fellow North Carolina alum King Rice. The Hawks, who are moving from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to the Colonial Athletic Association in July, announced the hiring. Reese, who worked at Monmouth from 2011-2015, left to become the head coach at nearby Georgian Court University in 2015-16. He spent the past five seasons at Illinois State as an assistant. He also has worked at High Point and Wingate prior to joining Rice in his first season at Monmouth in 2011.