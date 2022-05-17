Borré hopes to use Copa experience in Europa League final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Rafael Borré was used to playing in big games with River Plate in the Copa Libertadores. Now he hopes his experience in South America will help Eintracht Frankfurt succeed in the Europa League. The 26-year-old Colombian forward will be playing in his first European final when Frankfurt faces Rangers on Wednesday in Seville. He played twice in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s most important club competition. He says “every Copa Libertadores final gives you more experience and more confidence for these types of matches.”