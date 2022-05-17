Berríos sharp as Jays blank Mariners behind Springer triple

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, George Springer provided all the offense with a bases-loaded triple, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0. Berríos (3-2) snapped a two-start losing streak and matched his season-high by pitching seven innings. The right-hander allowed six hits, walked two, and struck out four. He lowered his ERA from 5.82 to 4.83. David Phelps worked the eighth and Adam Cimber finished for his third save in five chances. Seattle is 7-14 on the road.