Bengals’ Burrow wasted no time getting over Super Bowl loss

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow said he didn’t spend any time second-guessing himself or pondering what might have been after the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss. The 25-year-old quarterback says he watched video of the game once and then mentally filed it away. He is not one to dwell on the past and besides, he’s confident the Bengals will return to the Super Bowl during his tenure. Burrow was in his second year in the NFL and still recovering from major knee surgery in 2021 as he led the Bengals to an AFC North title and their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.