Yankees beat Orioles 6-2 to extend AL East lead to 5 1/2

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Luis Severino allowed one hit in six innings, and Jose Trevino hit a three-run homer in the fourth to lift the surging New York Yankees to a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth for the Yankees, who won for the 19th time in 22 games. Anthony Santander homered twice for Baltimore’s only runs. The Orioles managed only one other hit.