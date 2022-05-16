Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies has been charged with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case was postponed until next month.