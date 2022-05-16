Monfils withdraws from French Open with heel injury

PARIS (AP) — Gael Monfils said on Monday he has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open because of an injury to his right heel that will require surgery. Monfils is France’s highest-ranked player at No. 22. He said he has been hampered by the lesion since the Monte Carlo Masters in April and can’t move properly on court. He said he also withdrew from the Lyon Open this week, which serves as a warm-up event for the clay-court Grand Slam. Monfils reached the semifinals at the French Open back in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions. The French Open starts on May 22.