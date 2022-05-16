Islanders hire longtime Trotz assistant Lambert as coach

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The New York Islanders have hired longtime Barry Trotz assistant and right-hand man Lane Lambert to succeed him as coach. It’s Lambert’s first NHL head coaching job. Trotz was fired last week after the Islanders missed the playoffs for the first time in his four seasons behind the bench. Lambert has worked on Trotz’s staff the past 11 years with Nashville, Washington and New York. He has a Stanley Cup ring from the Capitals’ run in 2018. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello declined to say why he fired Trotz other than he felt the team needed a new voice.