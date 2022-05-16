Intense schedule taking its toll on quad-chasing Liverpool

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool is heading into the 61st game of a potentially history-making season and the intensity of the schedule is taking its toll on the players. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says “they are pretty much sleeping on their massage beds.” The games are getting bigger and bigger for Klopp’s team and staying in contention for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies is getting harder and harder. Champions League finalist Liverpool has already won the two domestic cups but attaining the third leg of the quadruple will be the toughest. Liverpool trails Manchester City by four points heading into the final week of the Premier League season.