Dempsey: Steffen, Turner should consider loans next season

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Demspey says he thinks American goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Matt Turner should consider going on loans to get sharp ahead of the World Cup if they are not going to be playing regularly for their Premier League clubs. Dempsey spoke during a news conference ahead of his induction into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in Texas on Saturday. Turner is leaving Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution this summer for Arsenal, where Aaron Ramsdale displaced Bernd Leno as starting goalkeeper in September. Steffen has played in just nine matches this season for Manchester City, where he is Ederson’s backup.