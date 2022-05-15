US edges Austria in OT, Canada routs Italy at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Luke Hughes scored with 1:57 left in overtime to complete the United States’ comeback from two goals behind to edge Austria 3-2 at the ice hockey world championship. The U.S. team outshot Austria 39-16 on the way to its second win in two games in Group B in Tampere. Canada followed suit by cruising 6-1 past Italy for its second victory at the tournament in Group A in Helsinki. Josh Anderson and Dysin Mayo led the Canadians with a goal and an assist each. Norway prevailed in a penalty shootout to defeat Britain 4-3 in Group B and France beat Kazakhstan 2-1 in Group A.