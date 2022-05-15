Rematch round: Blues-Avalanche, Panthers-Lightning up next

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The second round of the NHL playoffs features two rematches from last year’s first round. The back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning face the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in the East. And the Colorado Avalanche play the St. Louis Blues in one of two series in the West. Carolina and Edmonton are also in the next round. The Hurricanes will face off against the New York Rangers. The Oilers could get the first Battle of Alberta playoff series since 1991 if the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars. Game 7 of the Flames-Stars series is Sunday night.