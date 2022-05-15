Ogunbowale scores 21 to lead Dallas over New York 81-71

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 of her 21 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 81-71. Dallas (2-1) had a two-point lead at the half before Ogunbowale got going. She had nine points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that made it 62-52 with 1:55 left in the period. New York (1-3) got within five in the fourth quarter but could get no closer thanks to Ogunbowale and Isabelle Harrison, who finished with 18 points. Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Liberty. Natasha Howard scored 14 points a game after missing 14 of her 15 shot attempts.