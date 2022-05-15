Midtable rivals Villa and Palace draw 1-1 in Premier League

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 81st-minute equalizer as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in a match between two midtable teams in the Premier League. Three minutes after coming on, Schlupp finished from close range to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener for Villa. A late Villa push to reclaim the lead proved in vain. The result left Patrick Vieira’s Palace and Steven Gerrard’s Villa still in 11th and 12th place, respectively, and they are a point apart.