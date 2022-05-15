Leeds out of EPL’s bottom 3 after stoppage-time equalizer

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone in dramatic style after Pascal Struijk’s stoppage-time equalizer secured a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Struijk headed home at the far post in the second minute of added-on time to lift Leeds a point clear of Burnley after Danny Welbeck had given Albion a halftime lead at Elland Road. Following Burnley’s 1-0 loss at Tottenham earlier Sunday, Struijk’s last-gasp goal ensured Leeds’ bid to retain its top-flight status will be decided on the final day of the season. Leeds plays Brentford away that day. Burnley has two games remaining — at Aston Villa on Thursday and then at home to Newcastle next Sunday.