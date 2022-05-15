Late goal gives Sevilla final Champions League spot in Spain

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla needed a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Atlético Madrid to clinch the final Champions League spot in the Spanish league. Barcelona secured second place, and a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, after a 0-0 draw at Getafe. A header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 85th minute secured the point that gave Sevilla a place in Europe’s top club competition for a third straight season. Alavés became the second team relegated after a 3-1 loss at Levante.