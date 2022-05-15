Hindley wins toughest Giro stage, López stays in pink

BLOCKHAUS, Italy (AP) — Australian cyclist Jai Hindley won the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia atop the fearsome Blockhaus but Juan Pedro López managed to keep hold of the leader’s pink jersey after the race’s toughest leg. Hindley edged out Romain Bardet and overall favorite Richard Carapaz in a sprint to the line at the end of an arduous day of climbing. Mikel Landa and João Almeida also finished with the same time. López finished the 191-kilometer (119-mile) route from Isernia 1 minute, 46 seconds behind Hindley. López is 12 seconds ahead of Almeida and 14 seconds ahead of Bardet.