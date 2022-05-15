City recovers to draw 2-2 at West Ham, still title favorite

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City recovered from two goals down at West Ham to draw 2-2 and move four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. If Liverpool loses at Southampton on Tuesday, City will be champions again before the final day of the season. Or a victory for City over Aston Villa in the finale will seal back-to-back titles. City was stunned in the first half when Jarrod Bowen scored twice. Jack Grealish began City’s comeback four minutes into the second half before Vladimír Coufal headed Riyad Mahrez’s free kick into his own net.