Castillo fans Alonso with bases full, M’s beat Mets 8-7

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Diego Castillo struck out Pete Alonso on a 3-2 slider to strand the bases loaded after the New York Mets had rallied for two runs in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners held on for an 8-7 win. Rookie Julio Rodríguez had his first four-hit game and Mike Ford had a two-run single in a three-run fourth for his first Mariners hit. Seattle matched a season high with 16 hits, including at least one by each starter. The Mariners won their first road series this year and the Mets lost for the first time in 10 series.