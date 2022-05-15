Cabrera homers, Skubal strikes out 11 as Tigers top Orioles

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera blasted his 505th career home run, Tarik Skubal equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts, and the Detroit Tigers completed their first series sweep this season by defeating the Baltimore Orioles 5-1. Cabrera had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in two more for the Tigers, who have won three straight. Harold Castro added three hits, a run scored and two RBIs. Skubal lasted six innings, limiting Baltimore to three hits and two walks. Trey Mancini’s homer off Rony Garcia in the ninth prevented the Orioles from being shut out in back-to-back games.