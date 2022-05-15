9-man Everton loses 3-2 to Brentford, still in danger in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton missed the chance to secure its place in the Premier League for another season after having two men sent off in losing 3-2 at home to Brentford. The game turned on an 18th-minute red card to Jarrad Branthwaite for pulling back Ivan Toney, when Everton was leading 1-0 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal. Everton went back in front through Richarlison. Brentford scored twice in two minutes from the 62nd before substitute Salomon Rondon became the second Everton player to be red-carded. Everton stayed two points above the bottom three.