Raanta proves ready for top role in Hurricanes’ playoff push

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta has proven critical to the team’s chances as they advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Raanta was pressed into No. 1 duties to start the playoffs with Frederik Andersen dealing with a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old had never started a playoff game before this series. But he allowed two goals in 70 shots in his first two playoff wins against the Bruins. He closed the series with 27 saves in a 3-2 win in Game 7. The Hurricanes will next face the Pittsburgh-New York Rangers winner in the second round.