Fox leads Soudal Open by one heading to final round

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Ryan Fox birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Soudal Open in Antwerp. The New Zealander bogeyed early in his third round at Rinkven International to slip further off the pace, but birdied his next hole, and reeled off five more coming home in a 5-under-par 66. Fox was at 11 under overall, one shot ahead of Sam Horsfield, the co-leader in the first two rounds. Horsfield led by two after the 11th hole but parred the rest of the way. Yannik Paul of Germany had sole hold of third at 9 under after a birdie-birdie finish for a 68. Unlike two-time winners Fox and Horsfield, Paul has an eye on his first European tour win.