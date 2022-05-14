DC United rallies for 2-2 tie with Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas and Ola Kamara both notched their fifth goal of the season and D.C. United rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami. Inter Miami (3-6-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Leonardo Campana’s goal in the 31st minute and Damion Lowe’s score in the 45th. Fountas found the net in the third minute of stoppage time to pull United (4-5-1) within a goal at intermission.Kamara’s equalizer came in the 74th minute with an assist from Russell Canouse.