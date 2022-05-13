Shannon Boxx heads into Soccer Hall of Fame as role model

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Shannon Boxx played in 195 games for the United States, most in the history of the national team for a Black woman. Next week the defensive midfielder will be enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, joining a class that includes former men’s national team star Clint Dempsey. Boxx played during a time when the national team was predominately white. At the 2015 Women’s World Cup, just three U.S. players were women of color. She was aware her presence on the field as a biracial woman sent a message to girls just like her.