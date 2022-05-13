Rockies’ Bryant closer to return after cortisone shot

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant took swings in the cage for the first time since he was sidelined with a sore back nearly three weeks ago and is eyeing a minor league rehab assignment as soon as next week. Bryant had a cortisone injection in Arizona on Monday that has speeded his recovery from pain in his lower back. Bryant spent about 15 minutes before Friday’s game against Kansas City doing some running and throwing in the outfield. He then took swings in the cage for the first time since he last played on April 25 against Philadelphia.