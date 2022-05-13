Moustakas, Drury power Reds to 8-2 victory over Pirates

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered twice and Brandon Drury drove in four runs to lead the resurgent Cincinnati Reds to an 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Moustakas hit a solo shot into the right field stands in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie. In the seventh, he had another solo homer to make it 8-2, two batters after Drury had a two-run drive. It was the 15th multihomer game for Moustakas. He helped the Reds win for the sixth time in eight games following a 3-22 start. Tyler Mahle won for the first time since opening day.