Man City unveils statue honoring record-scorer Aguero

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has unveiled a statue of Sergio Aguero on the 10th anniversary of the retired striker’s dramatic stoppage-time goal that clinched the club’s first Premier League title. The Argentine was back at the Etihad Stadium on Friday as City honored its record goal-scorer with a statue that depicts the moment when Aguero ripped his shirt off in celebration after scoring against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season. The 33-year-old Aguero calls it “very special.” Aguero switched to Barcelona last offseason but retired in December because of a heart problem.