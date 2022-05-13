France leads M’s over Mets in their 1st Citi Field game

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty France hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning for yet another key hit, and the Seattle Mariners broke through against the Mets bullpen after Max Scherzer tired and beat New York 2-1 in their first game at Citi Field. The Mets wore black jerseys on a misty Friday the 13th behind Scherzer, who pitched superbly and left after escaping a seventh-inning jam. Seattle, which won for just the fourth time in 16 games, went ahead in the eighth after Drew Smith walked his first two batters, pinch-hitter Abraham Toro and Adam Frazier.