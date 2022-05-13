Court refuses boxing candidate’s bid to stop presidency vote

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has refused to stop the International Boxing Association’s delayed presidential election a day after the challenger was ruled ineligible. The court has dismissed Dutch boxing federation president Boris van der Vorst’s request for an urgent ruling to block the vote. Van der Vorst was set to run against Russian incumbent Umar Kremlev in Friday’s election in Istanbul. The Dutch candidate was removed Thursday by an independent vetting panel after an investigation into complaints that included “prohibited collaboration” with officials standing for other IBA positions.