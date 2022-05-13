Cleveland Guardians place slugger Naylor on COVID-19 list

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been added to the team’s COVID-19 injured list, marking the first player to be sidelined by the team’s recent outbreak. Cleveland’s game at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the team was off Thursday. Pitching coach Carl Willis was slated to run the team at Minnesota after manager Terry Francona was among several coaches placed in health and safety protocols. Naylor is the only Guardians player to land on the COVID-19 list at the moment.