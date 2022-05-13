Blues ride unconventional lineup into NHL’s second round

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. The Blues have met the Avalanche in the playoffs twice before, losing both matchups, including getting swept in the first round last season. St. Louis lost Nicky Leddy, Robert Bortuzzo and Torey Krug to injuries in the first three games of the opening round. Leddy and Bortuzzo returned for Game 5, but Krug (lower-body injury) remains day to day. The injuries prompted the coaching staff to employ a starting lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the final three games against Minnesota.