Vetting panel takes out candidate ahead of boxing election

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The challenger to the Russian incumbent in the presidential election at the troubled International Boxing Association has been ruled ineligible a day before the vote. Dutch boxing federation president Boris van der Vorst was subject to complaints of “prohibited collaboration” with candidates in other IBA elections. An urgent appeal can go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport before Friday’s election in Istanbul. Umar Kremlev is standing for re-election amid sanctions on Russian sports and concern the IBA is financially dependent on Gazprom. Boxing has been in open conflict with the International Olympic Committee for several years.