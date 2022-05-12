Andrew Benintendi, Royals go to arbitration: $8.5M vs $7.3M

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Outfielder Andrew Benintendi went to arbitration with the Kansas City Royals, asking for $8.5 million instead of the team’s $7.3 million offer. A decision by the panel of Mark Burstein, Keith Greenberg and Steven Wolf is expected Friday, along with a decision in the case of Seattle second baseman Adam Frazier, which was heard by a different panel on May 2 in the first of this year’s lockout-delayed hearings. Benintendi hit .276 with 17 homers and 73 RBIs last year, earning a Gold Glove in his first season with the Royals.